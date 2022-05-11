Bumper catch capsised MV Comforter 2 fishing vessel – GMA reveals

File Photo: A fishing vessel

An attempt to haul a net with a bumper catch in very heavy seas has resulted in the capsising of the MV Comforter 2 fishing vessel 43 nautical miles off the coast of Elmina, preliminary investigations by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has revealed.

A statement by the GMA, copied to the B&FT, indicates that 14 crew members out of a total 26 have been rescued and the Chinese captain’s body was retrieved, with 10 crew members – including three Chinese and an observer from the Fisheries Commission – are reported to be missing in the rescue process.



The GMA disclosed that a committee has been tasked to conduct a Maritime Casualty Investigation by analysing the evidence available, determining the casual factors, drawing relevant conclusions and making safety recommendations, adding: “Further updates on the MV Comforter 2 will be communicated when available, as the rescue team continues to find missing persons”.



The vessel reportedly had six Chinese citizens including the captain and 20 Ghanaian nationals on board.



Narrating the incident, the GMA said its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) received distress calls on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from the crew of MV Mengxing 6, another fishing vessel, about the sinking of the MV Comforter 2 owned by Boatacom Enterprises Ltd.



The information, according to the GMA, was immediately shared with key stakeholders – the Ghana Navy with support from the Ghana Airforce and Fisheries Commission, with a monitoring team from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.



“The team of rescuers after adequate evidence , established that the vessel was last seen on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2:54pm at latitude 04 25.620N longitude 001 01.788W, which is 57 nautical miles from Takoradi and 43 nautical miles off the coast of Elmina,” the statement said.

“The rescue team confirmed that MV Comforter 2 had sunk on Friday afternoon when an attempt to haul a net with a bumper catch in very heavy seas resulted in the vessel capsising,” the GMA stated.



Safety enforcement by the GMA



Last year, the Ghana Maritime Authority rolled out an enhaced inspection campaign designed to ensure that all fishing vessels operating within the country’s maritime jurisdiction comply with safety regulations to reduce accidents at sea.



The campaign, among other benefits, saw many fishing vessels sent to the Tema Shipyard for repair work.



The GMA said it has been engaging all fishing vessel operators to abide by the rules governing the fishing trade in order to preserve life and property.