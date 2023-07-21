0
Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢11.75, GH¢11.00 on BoG interbank as of July 21

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, July 21, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.9977 and a selling price of 11.0087.

At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.50 and sold at a rate of 11.75.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.1265 and a selling price of 14.1418.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.00 and sold at a rate of 15.60.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.2340 and a selling price of 12.2450.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.50 and sold at a rate of 13.10.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6118 and a selling price of 0.6123.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.90.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1629 and a selling price of 71.9345. .

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 18.00.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 71.9345 and a selling price of 53.6175.

At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 17.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

