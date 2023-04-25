0
Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.20, GH¢10.94 on BoG interbank as of April 25

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, April 25, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.9386 and a selling price of 10.9496.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.50 and sold at a rate of 12.20.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.5726 and a selling price of 13.5884.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.30 and sold at a rate of 15.30.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.0080 and a selling price of 12.0198.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.40 and sold at a rate of 13.20.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6049 and a selling price of 0.6055.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.90.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 42.0729 and a selling price of 42.1807.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 18.50.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 54.5730 and a selling price of 54.6267.

At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 17.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

