Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.70, GH¢10.80 on interbank market as of February 7

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 7, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.7933 and a selling price of 10.8041.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.7936 and a selling price of 10.8044. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.00 and sold at a rate of 12.70.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.9800 and a selling price of 12.9941 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0430 and a selling price of 13.0571.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.30 and sold at a rate of 15.30.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.5821 and a selling price of 11.5946 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.6873 and a selling price of 11.6989.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.50 and sold at a rate of 13.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6104 and a selling price of 0.6108 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6179 and a selling price of 0.6185.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 42.6801 and a selling price of 42.7255 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 42.6243 and a selling price of 42.7280.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.