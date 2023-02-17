0
Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.90, GH¢10.80 on interbank market as of February 17

Ghana Cedis File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 17, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.7965 and a selling price of 10.8073.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.7967 and a selling price of 10.8075. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.40 and sold at a rate of 12.90.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.9644 and a selling price of 12.9785 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 12.9496 and a selling price of 12.9636.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.60 and sold at a rate of 15.60.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.5219 and a selling price of 11.5334 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.5281 and a selling price of 11.5386.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.80 and sold at a rate of 13.80.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5939 and a selling price of 0.5945 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5978 and a selling price of 0.5982.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 42.6684 and a selling price of 42.7416 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 42.6269 and a selling price of 42.7435.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
