Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.10, GH¢11.01 on interbank market as of February 22

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 22, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.0009 and a selling price of 11.0119.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.7985 and a selling price of 10.8093. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.60 and sold at a rate of 13.10.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.3177 and a selling price of 13.3332 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 12.9852 and a selling price of 12.9993.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.00 and sold at a rate of 15.80.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.7481 and a selling price of 11.7598 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.5434 and a selling price of 11.5539.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.00 and sold at a rate of 13.80.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6018 and a selling price of 0.6024 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5951 and a selling price of 0.5957.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 41.8211 and a selling price of 41.9111 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 42.5957 and a selling price of 42.6948.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:













Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:







