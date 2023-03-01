1
Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.10, GH¢11.01 on interbank market as of March 1

Cedidfd File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 1, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.0080 and a selling price of 11.0190.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 11.0075 and a selling price of 11.0185. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.60 and sold at a rate of 13.10.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.3626 and a selling price of 13.3771 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.2398 and a selling price of 13.2542.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.00 and sold at a rate of 15.80.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.7134 and a selling price of 11.7230 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.6753 and a selling price of 11.6859.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.00 and sold at a rate of 13.80.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5998 and a selling price of 0.6004 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5973 and a selling price of 0.5978.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 41.8451 and a selling price of 41.9241 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 41.8451 and a selling price of 41.9241.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.

