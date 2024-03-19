Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.55, GH¢12.66 on BoG interbank as of March 19

File photo of Cedi notes

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 19, 2024, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.6547 and a selling price of 12.6673.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.15 and sold at 13.55.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 16.1056 and a selling price of 16.1230.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 16.45 and sold at a rate of 16.95.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.7796 and a selling price of 13.7921.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 14.10 and sold at 14.60.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6675 and a selling price of 0.6682.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.40 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 123.6316 and a selling price of 123.9491.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 6.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 11.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 47.5603 and a selling price of 47.6035.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at 20.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 22.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

