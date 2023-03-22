1
Bureaux sell $1 at GH¢12.70, GH¢11.01 on interbank market as of March 22

Cedi Notessss12121 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 22, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.0085 and a selling price of 11.0195.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.10 and sold at a rate of 12.70.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.4249 and a selling price of 13.4394.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.30 and sold at a rate of 15.30.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.8552 and a selling price of 11.8660.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.30 and sold at a rate of 13.30.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5926 and a selling price of 0.5932.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 1.10.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 41.8023 and a selling price of 41.8994.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 55.2804 and a selling price of 55.3307.

At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 17.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

