Burkina Faso delegation visits GPHA ahead of September event

GPHA team and Burkina Faso delegation in an exchange

Source: Eye on Port

The Burkina Faso Economic and Trade Promotion Days (JPEC), a Burkina Faso government initiative to promote Burkina Faso's economic, commercial and cultural activities, will be held in Ghana from September 27 to October 2, 2022.

Ahead of this trade fair, a Burkina Faso delegation has paid preparation visits to key stakeholders in Ghana’s trade sector including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).



The Burkina Faso delegation comprising representatives from the Ministries of Trade and Foreign Affairs as well as other key trading institutions, visited GPHA to seek the Authority’s support for a successful trade fair.



It was also indicated that soon before the main event, another delegation comprising economic operators who use Ghana’s ports will meet the Authority to foster stronger relations pertaining to the import and export of goods.

The two parties acknowledged the historically successful business relationship they have enjoyed in international trade.



The General Manager in Charge of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at GPHA, Esther Gyebi-Donkor took the opportunity to woo the delegation to channel more transit business through the ports of Ghana.