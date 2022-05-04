6
Burst pipe destroys goods worth millions of Cedis at Kejetia market

Leaking Pipe A photo of the destroyed pipe

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pipe bursts in Kejetia market

Compensate us, Traders to government

Honour our insurance packages, Kejetia Traders Association to government

Traders have had their goods destroyed after one of the pipes at the ceiling of the Kejetia market burst on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

According to the traders, the goods destroyed by the accident could be worth millions of Cedis.

In a myjoyonline.com report, it noted that people who deal in electrical appliances were the most affected persons in this unfortunate incident.

While recounting their losses, these affected traders called on government to come to their rescue by compensating them.

The traders averred that they have suffered similar situations in the Kejetia market, hence, the need for authorities to look into the matter to prevent future mishappenings.

One of the traders, who spoke to myjoyonline noted that a total of GH¢200,000 has been lost after the incident on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Kejetia Traders Association, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, has called on government to roll out its insurance packages to the affected traders.

He explained that, "there is an insurance component on the fees they pay."

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
