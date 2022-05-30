Business Word for the day: Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions mainly happen between two companies

Mergers and acquisitions often refer to the same phenomenon but are slightly different.

Whereas a merger is the coming together of two companies or entities to become one, acquisitions refer to the entire transfer of shares and ownership to another company.



The Bank of Ghana defines “acquisition” as the purchase of an institution licensed or regulated under Act 930 by another person which makes the purchaser a significant shareholder in that institution and it includes take-overs; and a “merger” as the fusion of two or more Regulated financial institutions



licensed or regulated under Act 930.



However, the Bank of Ghana is the sole entity mandated to approve the merger or acquisition of any financial institution.



The Central Bank before the approval of any application for a merger has to be satisfied that the proposed application -



a) shall be for the benefit of financial system stability and public interest as a whole;



b) shall not be detrimental to the interest of depositors;

c) shall ensure that only fit and proper persons as prescribed by the fit and proper directive shall own and manage a regulated financial institution or financial holding company;



d) shall facilitate effective supervision of the Regulated financial institutions and their parents including affiliates and parties; and



e) where the institution(s) involved is/are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, all regulatory requirements under the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Rules and



under the Securities Industries Act, 2016 (Act 929) and related legislation;



f) shall be in compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and other prudential norms of the Bank of Ghana.



The Bank of Ghana in its recent review of directives for mergers and acquisitions noted that “If institutions fail to follow these directives, the BoG may by order annul the transfer, merger, amalgamation or reconstruction; prohibit the exercise of voting rights in respect of the shares; forbids the payment of dividend in respect of the shares or prohibit the issue of ‘bonus shares” or ‘rights issue’ in respect of the shares.



A person who does not abide by the directive will be penalized. In addition to any penalty provided under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749), the person will pay to the Bank of Ghana an administrative penalty of not less than two thousand (2,000) penalty units and not more than ten thousand (10,000) penalty units.”

Mergers and acquisitions mainly happen when two companies assert that they may be able to double their revenue as one body instead of as separate bodies.



They are other reasons why mergers and acquisitions happen including stimulating market growth and gaining competitive advantages in the industry.



However, there are several types of mergers. These include conglomerate, horizontal mergers, market extension mergers, product extension mergers, vertical mergers, etc.



Here are some mergers and acquisitions in Ghana as at December 2019:



1. Airtel Tigo



According to the Ghana Telecoms Chamber, Bharti Airtel merged with Millicom’s Tigo in Ghana to become the country’s second-largest mobile operator. The merger, the first of its kind in Ghana, is a bid to increase share in the West African country where mobile phone use is one of the highest in Africa and competition for 37.4 million mobile phone users is fierce.



2. Ecobank and The Trust Bank

Pan-African Ecobank Transnational acquired a 100% stake in The Trust Bank Ghana (TTB) following approval on 9 December 2011. Under the terms of the transaction, a share swap agreement with Trust Bank’s existing shareholders was to be executed by ETI for a 100% stake in TTB.



3. Fidelity and ProCredit



The Bank of Ghana approved the acquisition of ProCredit Ghana by Fidelity Bank. This follows Fidelity Bank's shareholders' approval at its extraordinary General Meeting on 23rd September 2014. Following these approvals, Fidelity Bank has acquired 100% ownership of ProCredit Savings and Loans Company Ltd.



4. First Atlantic Merchant Bank Limited and Energy Commercial Bank



The first Atlantic Merchant Bank acquired the Energy Commercial Bank on May 2, 2019.



5. Omni Bank and Bank Sahel Sahara



In 2019, OmniBank Ghana Limited and Sahel Sahara Bank Ghana Limited (BSIC) consolidated their operations into one entity. The merger was necessitated by the need to increase capital to meet the new Bank of Ghana (BoG) minimum capital requirement of GH¢400 million.

6. Provident Life



A South African insurance firm, Old Mutual, acquired insurance company, Provident Life Assurance, and rebranded it Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Ghana) Limited in 2013.



7. Express Life



Prudential Plc (PRU) has acquired LeapFrog Investments’ majority stake in leading Ghanaian insurer Express Life for an undisclosed sum. Prudential’s acquisition of the Ghanaian insurer marks its entry into the fast-growing African life insurance market and into an emerging consumer market pioneered by LeapFrog Investments, a specialist investor in insurance underwriters and financial services in Africa and Asia.