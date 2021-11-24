Business Word for the day - Monetary policy

Bank of Ghana

Monetary policy is the management of the supply of money and interest rate in a country.

According to investopedia, It is used to guide a country's central bank to achieve sustainable economic growth by controlling the overall supply of money that is available to the nation's banks, its consumers, and its businesses.



In the case of Ghana, the central bank i.e. the Bank of Ghana is responsible for observing and adjusting the supply of money in the economy.



The primary objective of the Bank of Ghana is to maintain stability in the general level of prices, as stated under section 3 of the Bank of Ghana Act 2002, (Act 612), as amended.



In addition to price stability, the Bank is enjoined to support the general economic policy of Government, promote economic growth and development, and ensure effective and efficient operation of the banking and credit system; and contribute to the promotion and maintenance of financial stability.



As per this mandate, the monetary policy committee headed by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, meets bi-monthly for three days to assess current economic conditions and the inflation outlook. After deliberations, the monetary policy rate decision is finalized by a vote of the Committee on a one-person one-vote basis, with each member stating clearly and with reasons the choice of a preferred decision.