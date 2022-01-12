Business Word of the day - Pension

Social Security and National Insurance Trust

A pension is derived from a Latin word which means payment. It refers to a fund which is set aside to make monthly payments into, against retirement from active service.

According to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, pension is a fixed sum paid regularly to a person, typically following retirement from service. It is a regular payment made during a person’s retirement from an investment fund to which that person or the employer has contributed.



Pension is a type of retirement plan, usually tax-exempt, wherein an employer makes contributions toward a pool of funds set aside for employees’ future benefit. The pool of funds is then invested on the employees’ behalf, allowing an employee to receive benefits upon retirement or disability.



Currently in Ghana, the retirement age is 60years.



The new National Pension Scheme was instituted by the National Pensions Act, Act 766 which ensures that every Ghanaian worker receives retirement benefits as and when due.



The Act 766 which was passed on December 12, 2008 mandated the establishment of a new contributory Three-Tier Pension Scheme with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to oversee the efficient administration of the composite pension scheme.

The New Pension Scheme was launched on 16th September, 2009 and its implementation started in January 2010.



Here are the contribution rates for SSNIT



Worker – 5.5% of workers’ basic salary



Employer – 13% workers’ basic salary



Total – 18.5% of workers’ basic salary

Out of the 18.5%, the employer remits 13.5% to SSNIT within 14 days following the end of the month to the mandatory First-Tier Basic Social Security Scheme.



Again, out of the 13.5% paid to SSNIT, 2.5% is sent to the NHIA for the member’s health insurance.



The residual 5% is sent to the mandatory Second Tier Occupational Scheme which will be privately managed by Trustees approved and licensed by the Board of NPRA.



The 3–Tier scheme covers all workers in both the private and public sectors. It is however optional for the self-employed.