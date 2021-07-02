Business at Agbogbloshie Market over - Henry Quartey to traders

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Source: GNA

Traders who have been relocated to Adjen Kotoku will not reoccupy the demolished Agbogbloshie Market, Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, said on Thursday.

“The business of Agbogbloshie is over and history, it’s not going to happen, everyone is going and there is no exception,” he said.



The Minster said this during a cleaning and decongestion exercise at the Agbogbloshie Onion Sellers’ Market, organised by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.



He said the place would be cleared to ground zero and walled to prevent reoccupation and encroachment.



He said it was shocking and disappointing to see a place within the capital in such an insanitary state and commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for helping to clean the area.

“We can only thank God that for probably after 16 to 20 years, and under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo, we have been able to do this,” Mr Quartey said.



He commended the President for supporting the initiative and said: “Mostly when we’re about to do this, there is intervention from the big house but we've been allowed to do our work and we can only thank the President.”



He applauded the security and supporting agencies including the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, National Disaster Management Organisation, and the National Ambulance Service, for their commitment and dedication to the task.



As part of Government’s “Let us make Accra work” agenda, traders at the Agbogbloshie Market were given 500,000.00 cedis as transportation to relocate to the Adjen Kotoku Market in the Ga West Municipality by July 1, 2021.