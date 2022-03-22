Business confidence declines by 9.6%, consumer sentiment dips by 0.7% - BoG

File photo of a market women

Bank of Ghana hikes policy rate to 17 percent

Cedi struggles against US Dollar



Bank of Ghana increase Capital Adequacy Ratio to 13%



The Bank of Ghana has said business confidence in the country decline by 9.6 percent in February 2022.



The development comes after the central bank conducted business confidence and consumer sentiment surveys for the period.



Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison speaking at the 105th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press briefing on March 21, 2022 said despite the decline, consumer sentiment also softened for the period.

“While consumer confidence dipped by 0.7 percentage points, business confidence declined by 9.6 percentage points. Consumers were mainly concerned about the persistent increases in fuel prices, increases in transportation fares and rising inflation.”



“Businesses, in addition to these factors, were also concerned about the impact of these on macroeconomic conditions and on their short-term targets and profitability for 2022. These survey findings were broadly in line with observed trends in the February 2022 Ghana Purchasing Managers Index (PMI),” the Governor said.



He added the Ghana PMI, which measures the rate of inventory accumulation by managers of private sector companies, declined below the 50.0 benchmark on the back of weak output and purchasing activity amidst rising inflation.



The central bank Governor however said despite the sustained growth momentum, rising food prices, upward adjustments in petroleum prices and its effect on transport fares and exchange rate depreciation pass-through have pushed up inflation to 15.7 percent at the end of February 2022 to 5.7 percentage points outside the medium-term target band.