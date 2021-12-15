Business word of the day: Petty cash

cash

Petty is said to be derived from the French word “petit” which means little or small. Added to cash to form petty cash, it means a small sum of money.

Petty cash is an accessible store of money kept by an organization for expenditure on small items according to dictionary.com.



Petty cash is a small amount of cash that is kept on the company premises to pay for minor cash needs. Examples of these payments are office supplies, cards, flowers, to mention a few. Petty cash is usually stored in a drawer or box near where it is most needed. There may be several petty cash locations in a larger business, probably one per building or even one per department.

According to accounting tools.com, To set up a petty cash fund, the cashier creates a check in the amount of the funding assigned to a particular petty cash fund (usually a few cedis). The petty cash custodian then disburses petty cash from the fund in exchange for receipts related to whatever the expenditure may be.