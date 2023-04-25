Businesses in Ghana to get unique global legal identity – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the government has started discussions aimed at providing a unique global legal identity for all businesses in the country.

According to him, ongoing discussions are being held with the Global Legal Entity Identification Foundation (GLEIF).



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 53rd General Assembly of the World Trade Center’s Association in Accra, Dr Bawumia said the development follows the successful roll-out and acceptance of the Ghana Card as the single source of identity for Ghanaians and persons living in Ghana.



“We have made a great success of the Ghana Card in providing unique identity to individuals. We are now thinking beyond it because the case for unique identification for individuals is even more important for a unique identification for business,” Dr Bawumia noted.



He continued, “…Just as we need the confidence to know who we are dealing with, businesses also need that confidence and trust to know who they are dealing with, so we have now started discussions with the Global Legal Entity Identity Foundation to provide a unique global legal identity to all businesses in Ghana.”



Dr Bawumia further explained that the unique global legal identity, when implemented, will help make it much easier for transactions amongst businesses within Africa and beyond.



The Vice president however urged the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat to support the rollout and ensure businesses on the continent get the legal identity.





