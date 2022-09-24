Businesses must derisk to attract investors, drum up support – Experts

Many SMEs fail in their quest to access funding

Businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), have been advised to derisk and better position their operations to attract investors, drum up financial support, and boost growth.

Following concerns that many enterprises fail in their quest to access funding because they are not investor-ready, experts, in an interview with the B&FT at the graduation of the Ashesi Venture Incubator in Accra, argued that SMEs must be intentional and play significant roles to gain the trust of potential investors and funding sources.



“To every start-up out there, you would want to derisk as much as possible and put yourself in a position for investors to believe your story and to show enough traction for them to know that you have a chance of surviving. Unfortunately, it is true many are not investor-ready because I am also on the side of financing start-ups.



“There is already a risk that comes with investing in start-ups; but if they can come through incubation or a programme that allows them to make the mistakes, and get them corrected and tested, it derisks them, making it less risky to invest in their operations. Every investor out there is looking for a start-up with minimum risk, so an incubation programme makes it less risky,” lead consultant at Bridge-Tailor Consulting, Emmanuel Anni Acquah, said.



He added that programmes that sought to derisk start-ups must be encouraged and adapted to by universities in the country.



“It has to be a national drive. With the YouStart going on, it has to be the way because the graduate unemployment problems cannot be handled by just working in the public sector. It needs to be solved by new businesses opening up, and this is the way to go,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of iSpace Foundation, Josiah Kwesi Eyison, advised that to better position themselves, businesses must be innovative, understand the market and competition, and train their staff.



“There is more that goes into being investor-ready – making sure you understand your financial statements, knowing your profit margins, and knowing your space in the value chain. All these are things that need to be understood before someone invests in you; but most start-ups think all they need is a pitch deck. It does not work like that as it is just an introduction. There is also the need for investment-ready programmes for these start-ups,” he indicated.



He added that businesses must be able to hold strong in the market – where their customers are, and internally – their staff.



For her part, a mentor with the Ashesi Venture Incubator, Annatu Neina Abdulai, holds that with the country’s agenda of making entrepreneurship one of the drivers of the economy, everyone ought to have an entrepreneurial mindset, saying: “Even if one does not eventually own a business, it will help drive the organisations they come across”.