Businessman in Court over alleged GH¢315,000 theft

Businessman in court

Source: GNA

A businessman who allegedly stole GH¢315,000.00 belonging to a businessperson has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Abdul Razak Abdulai, aged 41, who was charged with stealing and fraudulent breach of trust, pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah admitted the accused person to GH¢300,000.00 with two sureties to be justified.



The accused person is expected to make his next appearance on December 5, 2023.



Police Inspector Nana Akua Boatemaa holding brief for Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that the complainant Alhaji Sani Suleman who resided at Adjei Kodjo, Ashaiman was a businessman while the accused person resided at Karaga in the Northern Region.

The prosecution said on June 12, 2023, witness Hakim Ayuba entrusted cash amount totaling GH¢1,815,000.00 to the accused to be given to the complainant but the accused person dishonestly appropriated part of the money totaling GH¢315,000.00 and only gave GH¢1, 500.000.00 to the complainant.



It said the complainant got wind of this and duly confronted the accused person for his money, but the accused person failed to give him the money and gave an excuse to the others and later promised to pay the money.



The prosecution said on June 29, 2023, a report was made, and the accused person was subsequently arrested to assist investigation.



It said the accused person admitted the offence in his investigative caution statement.