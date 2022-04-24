'By 2024 the economy would have turned around' - Egyapa Mercer

Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Govt keen on completing flagship projects

Without external crisis, NDC is no match for NPP, Egyapa Mercer



Our performance was good before financial sector clean-up, NPP



The Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has stated that by the end of 2024, Ghana’s economy will bounce back to full force.



According to him, external factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and the current Russia- Ukraine crisis have escalated the woes of the economy resulting in the current low performance.



Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Mr. Egyapa Mercer stated that he is optimistic that the party will soon make headway in the completion of various projects which will change the political atmosphere before Ghanaians go to the polls in 2024.

“We are not daunted at all. The good people of this country are rational and reasonable. They appreciate the issues. If we are to consider the performance of the economy before the financial sector clean up, our performance was good. Every Ghanaian could see the country was on the path of growth. Then Covid hit and compounded our problem. Fast-forward, to 2021, we see a slight improvement in our GDP growth. In 2022, there are issues on the passage of the budget, the downgrading of our economy, and its effect on the exchange rates.”



“And then the Ukraine-Russia conflict hits us. The Ghanaian knows that if all these external factors are removed, the NDC is no match for the NPP.”



Meanwhile, London-based economic and political analyst, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in its latest report said the National Democratic Congress’ stakes in the upcoming elections are quite high tipping them as capable victors.



Egyapa Mercer said this may not be the case as the NPP will ensure that its flagship projects are completed.



“The EIU report cited infrastructural projects, and we know that these things take time. When the infrastructural projects are completed in 2024, initiatives such as the YouStart kick in actively to complement all other interventions by the government, the 1D1F projects are completed and unemployment reduces. By the time anti-corruption institutions are seen to be actively dealing with corrupt officials, there won’t be any issues.”