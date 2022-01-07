CAGD announces January 21 for public sector workers to be paid

Controller and Accountants General’s Department

Public sector workers to receive early salary payment

New payment dates announced for 2022



Public sector workers on the government payroll are expected to receive their first salaries for January 2022 on the 21st day of the month.



This was contained in a memo issued by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) announcing dates for the payment of salaries for civil servants.



The memo further said salaries for public sector workers’ covering the months of February, March, April, May and June will be paid on 25th, 25th, 26th, 26th and 24th, respectively.

CAGD in a statement noted that ‘Notice is hereby given that the year 2022 Wages of Civil Servants, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all other Public Servants paid by the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department will be paid on the dates indicated below:’



January 21st



February 25th



March 25th



April 26th

May 26th



June 24th



July 26th



August 26th



September 27th

October 25th



November 25th



December 19th