CAGD ordered to begin 30% deductions from salaries of government appointees

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff

President announces expenditure cuts to mitigate economic hardships

Salaries of government appointees to be slashed by 30%



Salary cuts to begin from April 1



As part of measures to deal with the current economic hardships the country is facing including the high cost of fuel and the depreciation of the cedi, government announced, effective April, salaries of government appointees will be slashed by 30%.



It is in this light that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has written to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) to begin the deductions from source.



In a letter dated April 19, 2022, she said “The Controller and Accountant General Department and the Chief Executives of State-Owned Agencies (SOEs) are directed to deduct at source 30 percent of the salaries of ministers of states (including Deputy Ministers), District Chief Executives of MMDAs, Chief Executive officers and Deputy Chief Executive officers of SOEs with effect from 1st April to December 2022 and pay some into the consolidated fund.”

The letter also noted that all MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs should reduce fuel allocations to political appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs by 50%.



Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo noted that government is capable of implementing home-grown solutions to the current economic challenges of the country.



“It is no secret that our economy is going through difficult times. It is also no secret that we are not alone in that exercise. The many of the phenomena that we are facing are phenomena that are apparent in many other parts of the world but that doesn’t therefore mean that government is impotent in trying to find solutions,” the President said.



Read the full statement below:



