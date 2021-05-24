CBG caught in breach of customer confidentiality scandal

A logo of consolidated bank Ghana

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), chapter of Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), has served notice to terminate their banking relationship with Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), for breaching customer banking relationship.

The association has also threatened to sue CBG if it fails to unravel circumstance that led to its bank statement released to an unauthorised person.



A letter to the bank and sighted by the Al-Hajj said, "Kindly note that failure to act will lead to the termination of our banking relationship and taking legal action for breach of customer banking relationship,"



GRASAG-GIMPA in the letter asked the management of the bank to invoke its investigation powers on the suspicious grounds on which a staff have divulged the association's account information to a third party or someone working outside their relationship.

"I write to invoke your investigation powers on the suspicious grounds on which someone in your institution is divulging our account information to a third party or someone outside our relationship which amounts to breach of customer banking relationship," the letter said.



The letter mentioned one Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu who is not a signatory to the association's account, without authorisation unethically published the bank statement on social media platforms.



The letter indicated that the culprit could only obtain the said statement with the assistance of one of the bank's staff to commit the crime.