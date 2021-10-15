CBOD happy with NPA, Energy Ministry's response to concerns about petroleum sector

Senyo Hosi, CEO of Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors with officials of the NPA, Energy Ministry

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Ministry of Energy and National Petroleum Authority have been engaged in fruitful discussions with regards to some concerns in the petroleum sector.

This comes after CBOD in a petition to the sector minister for Energy and petroleum regulator, NPA outlined a number of issues relating to the enforcement of the downstream petroleum local content policy.



Chief Executive of the Chamber, Senyo K. Hosi in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb said the NPA and Ministry of Energy have thus far engaged his outfit thoroughly on the concerns raised with the assurance of steps taken to remedy the situation.



“We wish to bring to the notice of the public that since our petition we have been duly engaged by the NPA and Ministry of Energy who identify with our concerns and have commenced steps to remedy and address the issues raised.”



“We are impressed by the alacrity and zeal with which the Minister of Energy, the NPA CEO and Board have moved to address our concerns and protect the Ghanaian downstream for Ghanaians,” the statement read in part.

The CBOB following the discussions expressed gratitude to the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPA Board Chairman, Joe Addo-Yobo and NPA CEO, Dr. Mustapha Hamid for operating an open-door policy with the premise of addressing issues regarding the petroleum sector.



“We remain committed to partnering Government in the deepening of Ghanaian participation and content to develop Ghanaian skills, provide jobs and drive the overall economic well-being of Ghana,” the statement concluded.



Read the full statement below:



