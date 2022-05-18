CEO summit pushes for ease of doing business law passage

Ernest Egyir, Founder and CEO, Ghana CEO Summit

The Ghana CEO Summit has said it will prioritise advocacy for passage of an ‘Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red Tape Act’ by Parliament this year.

With Ghana yet to have such a law, Founding CEO of Ghana CEO Summit, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, at the launch of the Ghana CEO Summit’s sixth edition in Accra yesterday, said: “Passage of the law is the only way to eliminate rigid conformity to procedures and requirements in government service, which only create redundancy and bureaucracy.”



Such legislation, when effective – according to Mr. De-Graft Egyir, will require government agencies to promote transparency in their services to the public by improving efficiency and reducing bureaucratic processes.



“It will also deepen Ghana’s investor confidence and make the country attractive to global businesses,” he added.



This year’s edition of the event, which is slated for May 30, 2022 on the theme ‘Digital leadership for the digital economy: leading digital business & government transformation’, the organiser said was chosen to reflect the need for digital leadership for businesses in furtherance of government’s agenda of creating a digital economy.



“The subject of digital leadership for the economy is an important one, and the summit will provide a platform for deliberations on the subject with an aim of equipping business leaders with the skill-set of becoming digital leaders,” Mr. De-Graft Egyir noted.

CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, also commenting at the event said the call for CEOs to become digital leaders, as the theme of the event encapsulates, is an ideal one.



“Ghana has in recent years been keen on its digital transformation, with initiatives such as digitisation of port systems, introduction of interoperability, digital address systems among others. We are making tremendous gains and need to build on them,” Mr. Grant said.



He said the quest to improve the current ease of doing business and subsequently back it with legislation is what the GIPC has also been pushing for.



“Improvement in processes and the ease of doing business meant a lot to us, because it has helped in improving the inflow of FDIs” he said.



Key personalities to participate in the event include President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia; Pierre Frank Laporte, Country Director of World Bank; Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison; Jayanth Murphy, Managing Director of South Asia and Africa at Kaizen Institute; CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant; President of the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA), Frank Addo; and Country Managing Partner of Deloitte, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, among many other dignitaries and captains of industry.