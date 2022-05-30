CFR Sovereign Risk Tracker categorises Ghana in higher risk of debt distress

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana has been categorised as having a higher chance of defaulting on its external debt in the next five years, the CFR Sovereign Risk Tracker has said.



Results from the tracker showed Ghana scored a mark of 10, indicating that the country has a 50 percent or higher chance of defaulting on its external debt in the next five years.



The CFR Sovereign Risk Tracker placed Ghana among 10 other countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Russia, Ukraine and Venezuela.



Among the countries, the tracker showed Egypt as the nation with a slightly below 50 percent chance of defaulting in its sovereign loans.

Touching further on Ghana, the CFR Sovereign Risk Tracker showed Ghana’s short term debt and current account situation is equivalent to 79 percent of its reserves.



It added that the country’s current account and fiscal balance to GDP for 2022 are estimated at a deficit of 3.6 percent and 8.4 percent respectively.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s public debt stock at the end of March 2022 rose by some GH¢40.1 billion to GH¢391.9 billion, data from the Bank of Ghana’s May 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data has shown.



This, in terms of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is estimated at 78 percent, which is slightly lower than the 80.1 percent earlier recorded in December 2021.



