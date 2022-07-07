CIMAG calls for integrated oceans governance policy

Executive Director of CIMAG, Albert Derrick Fiatui

Source: Eye on Port

The Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG), has called for the promulgation of an integrated oceans governance policy for Ghana to serve as a tool for sustainability.

Speaking on the sidelines of Ghana’s celebration of the Day of the Seafarer, Executive Director of CIMAG, Albert Derrick Fiatui asserted that political will is of utmost significance to achieve this objective.



“We need the backing of political will to get all the stakeholders to agree for an integration so we can come up with the oceans governance policy. I am aware that the sustainable unit of the presidency is doing a lot of work. They have formed a committee and we are only hopeful that that committee will begin work in earnest so once that is done, we can begin to gain all we can from the oceans,” he articulated.



He said Ghana’s ocean governance lacks effectiveness due to the disjointed approach to its management.



“This is because of the amorphous nature of our agencies. The Ghana Maritime Authority is the landlord of the oceans. We have the Fisheries Commission, also backed by law has some interest in protection of the ocean. We have the National Petroleum Authority, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and even the National Communication Authority has laid fibre optic cables within the seas. All these agencies have some roles to play and because there is no coordination, we are not able to push through a lot of things we are supposed to do to be able to enjoy the sea we have been gifted with.”

According to the Civil Society Organisation, marine pollution is Ghana’s biggest contribution to climate change and should be tackled head-on, as a matter of urgency.



He said, “the sea absorbs the heat from the sun and that helps in combating climate change and so because of the issue of pollution, that capability of the sea is dwindling.”



Mr. Fiatui reiterated that the oceans remain a significant source of livelihood for many, and a major economic or security tool for the nation, and should be treated as such.