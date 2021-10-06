CIMAG to collaborate with Ports Journalists on maritime research

The collaboration is meant to strengthen Ghana's maritime industry

Source: GNA

The Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG) is to collaborate with the Ports Journalists Network (PJN) to project Ghana’s maritime industry through in-depth researches.

This came to light when members of the PJN met with the Centre as part of a series of stakeholder introductions by the newly created Network.



Mr Albert Derrick Fiatui, Executive Director of CIMAG, said the Centre sought to provide a platform for stakeholder networking and create awareness through ground-breaking quality research and advocacy work.



Mr Fiatui added that CIMAG provided the industry with a platform for policymakers and other stakeholders to engage with players from the maritime business community.



He said it was founded as a non-partisan institution to advance policy thinking on pressing maritime issues linked to the blue economic challenges.

He, together with other members, expressed their willingness to support the Journalists to project the industry and its peculiar issues by partnering with it to provide the needed technical knowledge and capacity building to improve professionalism among media personnel reporting on the sector.



Mrs Josephin Antwi-Adjei, PJN Secretary, said the Network was made up of seasoned journalists, who have been reporting on the sector over the years and had found it important to come together to serve the industry better through their reportage.



Mrs Antwi-Adjei said the media’s role in the sector could not be underestimated, adding that there was the need to collaborate to address maritime and port industry-related issues.



She said CIMAG could be a strategic partner in the drive to promote and project the industry as a research think tank organization, noting that their findings could be projected by the media for relevant persons in authority to act on it as such reports could influence policy formulation.