CJ commends Ghana Shippers’ Authority for promoting maritime legal regime

The Chief Justice was kyenote speaker at the 14th Maritime Law Seminar for superior court judges

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo has commended the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) for the consistency in promoting a sound maritime legal regime culture.

In her keynote address at the 14th Maritime Law Seminar for Judges of the Superior Courts of Judicature on 7th July 2023 the Chief Justice said he recall with fondness how it started a few years after she joined the commercial division of the high court. It has unflaggingly continued to bring us to this 14th edition.



“The fact that the need for a capable, ready and vibrant Judiciary with the necessary appreciation of the architecture of legal regimes supporting the international carriage of goods will feed into making trade to and from Ghana a more attractive option for global capital cannot at all be downplayed.



“This sustained effort of GSA to promote a sound maritime legal regime culture, coupled with the Judicial Training Institute’s (JTI) Continuing Legal Education (CLE) response, is therefore enabling Ghana build the requisite judicial capacity to effectively adjudicate maritime cases as well as other trade-related transactions fairly, impartially and timeously,” the Chief Justice stated.



She continued: “This is the only means by which investor confidence in our economy would be enhanced and contribute to make Ghana and indeed the entire West Africa sub-region a safe and prosperous investor destination.”



The Minister for Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah on his part also lauded the judiciary for their interest in the seminar over the years.

“The international and dynamic nature of the maritime industry necessitates a continus awareness of contemporary events, which invariably shape legal decisions.



“These in turn, serves as the foundation for the polices that promote sustainable business growth and development in the maritime space. I am therefore ecstatic to be a part of this extremely significant event and to acknowledge and commend my Lords and Lady Justices of the Superior Courts for their unwavering interest and participation,” he added.



The Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Ms. Benonta Bismarck indicated that the decision to focus on the precautionary and reactionary security assessment on the transit corridors during a sensitization workshop was founded on the recent spate of insurgent attacks on haulage truck drivers.



“The unfortunate situation has been a grave concern to the GSA, and we are collaborating with the relevant agencies to tailor interventions to address the threat effectively,” she added.