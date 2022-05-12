CLOGSAG strike called off, work to resume on May 16

Dr Isaac Bampoe-Addo is Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG

It has been three weeks since the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) embarked on industrial action to demand what it calls the 'neutrality allowance"



After several negotiations with government, the strike has been called off as workers have been directed to resume work on Monday May, 16, 2022.



Executive secretary of CLOGSAG, Dr. Isaac Bampoe-Addo who made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday May 12, 2022, said, “the National Executive Council of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has decided to call off the nationwide strike by its members.”



“The rationale to step down the industrial action was based on the fact that demand for the ministry of finance to direct the controller and accountant general to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on Wednesday (11 May). With this decision, the strike has been called off. All CLOGSAG members should report back to work by Monday 16th May 2022,” he said.