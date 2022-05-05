1
CLOGSAG strike leaves many stranded as gov’t services remain closed

Clogsag Clogsag CLOGSAG on strike

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CLOGSAG on strike for 2weeks

CLOGSAG demands neutrality allowance

Government and CLOGSAG must find common ground to resolve issues, AMA

The industrial action by members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana, (CLOGSAG) has left many stranded as most government offices remain closed.

Applicants who thronged the Registrar General’s Department to register or renew their businesses were unable to do so due to the strike.

CLOGSAG embarked on the strike in demand for payment of the Neutrality allowance agreed on in January 2022.

Some of the affected applicants who were left stranded shared their grievances with Citi News.

“I cannot enter because they are on strike. It is not good news because, in business, every day counts.”

“I came all the way from Kasoa, and I was told that they are on strike. I am very disappointed. I traveled quite a distance, and they are not able to tell me when they will resume”, another said.

An applicant noted that “there is nobody, and the machines have been put off with no service being rendered. I am so disappointed.”

“I have started a new business and I want to register, and I came all the way from Spintex. I just realized they are on strike because I didn’t know about it”, one other person mentioned.

Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Alfred Adjei, who spoke to CitiNews bemoaned the effects of the strike stating that members of CLOGSAG and the government need to find a common ground in resolving their concerns.

“CLOGSAG forms an integral part of the Assembly’s structure and administration. Without them, you can never run the assembly effectively. Whatever decision we want to take, they must guide it because they are the technocrats, so their absence is really affecting us” he lamented.

