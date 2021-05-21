COAYPG commends gender minister for her pursuits at restructuring School Feeding Program

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo

Source: COAYPG

The Congress of Amansie Young Professionals Group (COAYPG) commends Honourable Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection for her pragmatic posture in her attempt and pursuit to restructure and improve upon Ghanas School Feeding Program.

The group sees that as a bold step in a right direction to help pay the numerous caterers the program owes.



They emphasised that many caterers or beneficiaries of the School Feeding Program in many parts of the country including the Bekwai Municipality have not been paid, making these caterers vulnerable and some not able to pay their creditors.



The group intimates there are many caterers in the country who have had broken homes, broken marriages, been ridiculed and disgraced while some suffer deteriorating health conditions due to accumulated debts owed them by the National School Feeding Program.

According to COAYPG, efficient and competent leadership forms fundamental in such national programs and governments should look beyond politics and employ efficient and proactive people to keep such programs runing.



The Congress of Amansie Young Profesionals Group (COAYPG) is an association of highly trained professionals like Doctors, allied health professionals, Lecturers, Engineers, Lawyers, bankers, Teachers, Nurses etc together with business executives from Amansie with a common aim of helping develop the youth in the Bekwai municipality and Amansie in general.