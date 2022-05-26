0
Business

COCOBOD announces close of main crop cocoa season on May 26

Cocoa Farmers Pruners Main cocoa season closes today

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has stated that its main crop season will colse today May 26 2022.

“It is hereby notified for general information that purchases of 2021/2022 Main Crop Cocoa Season will close on Thursday 26th May 2022,” COCOBOD said in a statement issued on Wednesday, 25 May 2022.

COCOBOD however noted that returns on declares purchased will be accepted in June 2, 2022.

“In order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to obtain the final returns from up-country, Ghana Cocoa Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday 2nd June, 2022.”

Read full release below

CLOSURE OF THE 2021/2022 MAIN CROP COCOA SEASON

It is hereby notified for general information that purchases of the 2021/2022 Main Crop Cocoa Season will close on THURSDAY, 26TH MAY 2022.

In order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to obtain the final returns from up-country, Ghana Cocoa Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 4:00 p.m. on THURSDAY, 2nd JUNE 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
