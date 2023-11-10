COCOBOD refutes claims of delay in acquisition of $800 million syndicated loan

Joseph Boahen Baidoo is CEO of COCOBOD

The Ghana Cocoa Board has noted that processes are still in progress for the acquisition of the $800 million Cocoa Syndicated loan for this year.

It explained that the arrangement to use a refinancing arrangement to secure $400 million from international buyers for purchases at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season.



There has been some form of unrest in recent times after reports of the government’s inability to secure the yearly syndicated loan due to banks’ skepticism over the country’s debt levels.



In a press release on November 10, 2023, it said: “COCOBOD planned a two-prong financing for the 2023/2024 Crop Season in an effort to diversify its source of funding for the annual cocoa purchases. The strategy was, therefore, to use a refinancing arrangement with the international buyers to raise an amount of US$400 million for purchases at the beginning of the Season in September 2023.”



“These initial funds were expected to be augmented by an additional US$800 million loan from a syndicate of lenders by the end of November 2023. After engagements with buyers for several weeks, the arrangement was however discontinued. Thus, since the beginning of the Season, cocoa purchases have been financed with noncollateralized cocoa sales proceeds,” parts of the statement read.



COCOBOD insisted that it is still in the process of securing the syndicated loan for the 2023/24 Crop Season.

“As a matter of fact, the Board has so far received firm response from our bankers in this regard, and the Cocoa syndicated Loan has been laid in Parliament for consideration and approval. We wish to use this medium to assure our stakeholders that the necessary arrangements have been made to secure enough funding for cocoa purchases for the year under review,” the board noted.



SSD/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.