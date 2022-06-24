0
COLA demand: We have every right to fight for public workers - TUC

TUC Secretary-General, Dr Yaw Baah

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TUC fights for 20% Cost of Living Allowance from government

Inflation is high, Dr Baah bemoans

TUC leaders are to protect interest of public workers, Dr Baah

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has said it has legitimate right to fight for workers in the country as well as protect their interests.

According to the TUC Secretary-General, Dr Yaw Baah, the Union will embark on a strike against government if it fails to grant them 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) they requested for during the May Day celebrations in Accra.

This Cost of Living Allowance, he said, will cushion workers amidst the economic challenges in recent times.

Speaking at a press conference at Kasoa on Friday, June 24, 2022, he said, “Workers have formed the union, they have selected leaders and to protect their interest...What we all agree is that the conditions now are not good. Inflation is running in the 20 per cents, when we were negotiating for public sector workers inflation was less than 10 per cent."

"If we, as unions, we are demanding something to improve the lives of workers, we can’t call it disturbances, it is our legitimate right to fight for the workers of this country because without them Ghana will be nothing,” he added.

Cost of living allowance is an amount of money that an employee gets in addition to his or her normal pay.

This comes in handy when the cost of living in a particular country is high.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
