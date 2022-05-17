COPEC calls for deregulation of transport fares

Duncan Amoah is Executive Secretary for COPEC

Fuel prices increase

We should get cost per kilometer, COPEC



Transport fares increase



Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC – Ghana), Duncan Amoah has stated that deregulation of transport fares will help solve the issue of periodic increment in transport fares



According to him, the challenges that often characterize the increment of transport fares will be dealt with if this is done.



Transport fares have been increased by 20% after a recent 15% increment earlier this year.



In an interview with TV3, Duncan Amoah said, “We should get to a point where because we have deregulated fuel prices, we could also deregulate transport fares and get cost per kilometer, per head.

“Once that is done the variable cost which is the petrol, the spare parts, the other inputs cost like engine oil, plugs, and the rest, they come into build-up. So, when there is a change you could factor them and you will still be able to determine the cost per head per kilometer.



“That should be a little more scientific, the Transport Ministry will need to work with our document, they are in possession of the document.”



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







