COPEC commits to wiping out adulterated fuel traders from the system

Head of Research at the Chamber Of Petroleum Consumers, Benjamin Nsiah, is calling on the Association of Oil Marketing Companies to reveal members who are involved in the sale of adulterated fuel to consumers.



He stated that this will help change the notion which has been among the Ghanaian population over the years



“The perception out there is that some OMCs out there sell adulterated products.

“As an association, we think that they should now come out and dissociate themselves from the oil marketing companies that are selling adulterated products or list the companies that don’t sell adulterated products so that we can differentiate and know that in this particular market these are the 2.1 percent selling adulterated products,” he stated.



They want the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs) to help erode the perception that some of its members sell adulterated fuel at the pumps.



However, a report from the National Petroleum Authority last year, revealed that about two percent of OMCs were involved in the sale of adulterated fuel to the consuming public.



Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority, assures of the drastic reduction in the sale of these contaminated fuels due to the stringent measures being instituted by the authority.

According to him, the menace has improved from 32 percent in 2013 to 2.5 percent as of August 2021.



Dr Abdul-Hamid however says he is committed to eradicating the act on the market.



“We are poised to wipe out these 2.51% culprits still cheating petroleum consumers," he said.