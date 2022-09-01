COVID-19 Trust Fund: GH¢245,000 meant for PPEs not accounted for - Report

Health professionals in PPE

The 2021 Auditor-General’s report has disclosed that the COVID-19 National Trust Fund received total donations amounting to GH¢67,980,222.58.

The amount the report revealed was made up of GH¢57,134,093.58 cash and GHc10,846,129.00 worth of donations in kind.



Out of the GH¢57.134,093.58 cash, donations received, a total amount of Gh¢37,252,656.90 had been spent on operations and disbursement to 13 organizations and institutions to fight against COVID-19 with the balance of GH¢19,881,436.68 lodged in five bank accounts of the trust fund.



The report urged the management of the fund to ensure that all donations both cash and kind are distributed to the appropriate individuals, organizations and institutions to fight against COVID-19.



The report stated that contrary to Regulations 78 (1) (a) (b) of the Public Financial Management Regulations 2019, (L.I 2378), "our vouching disclosed that out of the GH¢10,257.360 paid via payment voucher number 0590507 dated 16 June 202 to Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, a private organization for the procurement of Medical Equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), only GH¢10,003,157 had been accounted for with an outstanding amount of GH¢254,203.00 not accounted for as at 31 December 2020”.

The report recommended that management should ensure that the COVID-19 Private Fund account for the total amount of GH¢254,203.00, failing which the total amount of GH¢254,203.00 should be recovered from the COVID-19 Private Fund and the same paid to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.



The report also discovered that contrary to Section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act, (Act 921), our audit disclosed that DDP Outdoor Limited donated 119 billboards and advertising spaces located at various places valued at GH¢2,621,214.06 for promoting, advertising and communicating to the general public on the awareness of the coronavirus and its preventive measures, but the billboards were and advertising spaces were not put to use as at December 31, 2020.



The report recommended that management should ensure that the donated billboards should be put to use.