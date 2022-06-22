0
Business

COVID-19 expenditure: Ofori-Atta appears before Parliament to answer 16 questions

Ken Ofori Atta New20202 Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta running away from accountability - Minority

16 questions tabled before Finance Ministry

Groups calls for audit of COVID-19 funds

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before Parliament on Wednesday June 22 to answer questions over government's use of COVID-19-related funds.

This comes after Ken Ofori-Atta was earlier summoned before the House on June 16 to respond to some 16 urgent questions tabled before his Ministry.

Although the minister could not avail himself for the intended date, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader told lawmakers Ken Ofori-Atta had requested for additional time.

This however did not sit well with the Minority caucus of the House as they suggested that Minister was running away from accountability.

Meanwhile, ahead of today's appearance before Parliament, a cross section of the public, lawmakers and civil society organisations have been questioning government’s expenditure of COVID-19 funds.

Some groups however have called for a thorough audit of the expenditure.

