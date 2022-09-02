COVID-19 guidelines at KIA reviewed

KIA

There has been a revision of the COVID-19 guidelines for passengers entering Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The revision of the guidelines by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) took effect on Thursday, 1 September 2022.



According to the new guidelines by the GACL “all international passengers including those from the ECOWAS region, intending to fly to Ghana, will be required to be fully vaccinated.”



Also, “all International passengers including those from the ECOWAS region must complete a Port Health Declaration Form at https://www.ghs-hdf.org/hdf/ before embarkation of flight to Ghana.”



Ghanaians and foreign residents “8 years and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a Covid-19…”



“Fully vaccinated will be exempted from pre-departure Covid-19 PCR testing from point of embarkation.”

While the “fully vaccinated will be exempted from Covid-19 testing upon arrival at the KIA", the partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will be required to present a NEGATIVE 48hrs PCR test result to the airline before embarkation and upon arrival".



“Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will undergo Covid-19 testing at the KIA upon arrival and partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will undergo Covid-19 vaccination at KIA upon arrival.”



Non-Ghanaians at “the point of embarkation must provide evidence of full vaccination status to the Airline prior to embarkation”, Airlines that board non-Ghanaians without evidence of full vaccination will be considered to have violated the Covid-19 guidelines for Ghana and shall be fined $3,500.00.



It continued that passengers “travelling to Kotoka International Airport with fake or forged vaccination certificates shall be quarantined and returned to the point of embarkation at their own cost.”



However, “all arriving passengers will undergo temperature screening, Yellow Fever Card verification and Covid-19 vaccination certificate verification as required.”