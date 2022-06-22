COVID: Government budgeted GH¢1.7bn for households, spent GH¢1.5bn – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has told parliament on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 that the total amount programmed for the initiatives under the support to households in 2020, as part of the government’s intervention during the heady days of the Covid-19 pandemic, was GH¢1,718 million, out of which GH¢1,550 million was utilized.

Giving an account to parliament on the government’s utilization of the GH¢19.3 billion realised for the various Covid-19 interventions, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “A total amount of GH¢12.1 million was utilised for the distribution of the packed hot food in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi.



“This includes the cost of transportation of packed food in some suburbs of Greater Kumasi by NADMO,” he explained.



“The expenditure for the provision of hot meals during the lockdown served about 2,744,723 persons for the period of the lockdown at a unit cost of GH¢4.32,” he added.



Also, he said “a total amount of GH¢42.24 million was expended on the distribution of dry food packages through faith-based organisations in Greater Accra and Kumasi.



“A total of about 470,000 persons received these food packages.”

Mr Ofori-Atta said: “As part of the support to households, the government, through the Ministry of Water and Sanitation and its agency Ghana Water Company Limited, provided free water, which, initially lasted for the period April to September 2020.”



“Following an executive directive, this was extended to December 2020 for lifeline consumers,” he recalled.



“The distribution was also carried out by the Community Water and Sanitation Agency and other Small Holder Water Supply Organisations (NGOs).”



“An amount of GH¢556 million was budgeted in 2020 for this programme out of which GH¢456 million was utilised. In 2021, a total allocation of GH¢200 million was made for the provision of free water and electricity for lifeline consumers, out of which GH¢143 million was utilized,” he said.



Government, Mr Ofori-Atta added, “also made provision in the budget for free electricity to lifeline consumers and absorbed 50% of all electricity bills for all residential and commercial customers,”

“A total cost of GH¢1,039 million was utilised for the policy from April to September 2020.”



He told parliament that the GH¢19.3 billion was accrued from various funding sources to support the budget both directly and indirectly.



“On the expenditure side, an amount of GH¢11.16 billion was programmed for COVID -19-related expenses” while “the difference of GH¢8.14 billion was programmed to provide for shortfalls in revenue.”