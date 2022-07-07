0
Menu
Business

CPP slams government for seeking IMF intervention

CPP LOGO NEW Logo of the CPP | File photo

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has described government going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support as a lazy approach.

For the CPP, the move is a short-term measure that cannot redeem the county’s damaged economy.

In a statement the Party says having gone to the IMF for a bailout 17 times, the current decision cannot be the magic wand to salvage the Ghanaian economy.

It says it is unfortunate that government requires an outside body like the IMF to hold them to a fiscal discipline regime where they will be forced to be prudent and to have a plan aimed at prioritizing spending. It called for an apology from the government for putting the country in a mess and reneging on all their promises to Ghanaians.

The Party finds the IMF and its programmes as neo-colonial and imperialist in nature with no indication to make life better for the Ghanaian.

The CPP says any IMF programme that government seeks to negotiate on behalf of Ghanaians must have the interest of the Nation at heart and promote and empower the People of Ghana economically in order not to impoverish citizens.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
Related Articles: