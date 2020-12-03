CPPE calls for peaceful elections in Ghana

The Coalition of Professionals for Peaceful Elections wants peace before, during and after the polls

The Coalition of Professionals for Peaceful Elections (CPPE), is an association of young Ghanaian professionals from all walks of life, dedicated to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections in Ghana in 2020 and beyond.

Our members include Architects, Bankers, Doctors, Engineers, Farmers, Fashion Designers, Footballers, IT Professionals, Lawyers, Make-Up Artists, Photographers, Religious Leaders, Supply Chain Professionals, Teachers, etc. from all 16 regions of Ghana.



As Ghana heads to the polls on Monday 7th December 2020, we the CPPE call on all Ghanaians, young and old to act in accordance with the laws of Ghana whilst we exercise our democratic right to periodically choose our leaders.



Elections provide us with the platform to freely express our political will, as the sovereignty of our homeland Ghana resides in us, “in whose name and for whose welfare the powers of government are to be exercised” as we are told in the first clause of the first article of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



We, therefore, commend the Electoral Commission for all the work it has done in preparation for the upcoming elections, and for the transparency and professionalism that has epitomized and characterized its work in the past few months, and was further exhibited during the special voting exercise this week.



We however urge the Electoral Commission to demonstrate this same transparency and professionalism in the conduct of the elections on Monday 7th December 2020, so as to entrench our democracy and repay the confidence we have reposed in them as an independent State institution.



We also commend the security agencies for their consistent commitment to safeguarding our nascent democracy in our Fourth Republic and urge them to be vigilant before, during, and after the elections in order to maintain the peace and stability we are presently enjoying.

Finally, we call on all political parties in Ghana to deliver their closing arguments to the good people of Ghana this week, in a peaceful, professional, and respectful manner, devoid of fake news, misinformation and disinformation, insults and/or name-calling, and further urge them to cooperate with the Electoral Commission and the security agencies to make the elections a resounding success, where Ghana will be the ultimate winner.



God bless us our homeland Ghana and continue to make us great and strong.



Signed



Coalition of Professionals for Peaceful Elections (CPPE).



Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Budu



Lawyer & Law Lecturer (Convener, CPPE)

Claudia Lumor



Founder, Glitz Africa & UNFPA Ambassador, Ghana (Programmes Coordinator, CPPE)



Mr. Andrew Khartey



Lawyer (Press Secretary, CPPE)



