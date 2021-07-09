CSIR MAG partners with the media to spotlight advances in agriculture and science technologies

Participants at the capacity building in Science, Technology and Agriculture for journalists

Source: CSIR

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with support from the Canadian government has through the Modernization of Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) program organized a “Partnership Session” for journalists in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking at the welcome and opening session, Dr Edward Yeboah, the Ag. Director of CSIR-Soil Research Institute shared CSIR’s strategic plan which has a goal of promoting accelerated national socio-economic development through research and innovation, technology transfer and training in partnership with the media, private and public sectors.



One of the seven (7) strategic thrusts, namely; CSIR Rebranding and Corporate Visibility Improvement, will need the support of the media to disseminate innovative research outputs to stakeholders. “This Partnership Session that bridges the gap between CSIR and media comes at an opportune time” he added.



He was supported in his address by Prof. (Mrs.) Marian Quain Deputy Director of CSIR-Crops Research Institute. She encouraged journalists to develop an interest in science journalism to report accurately Science, Technology, Innovation (STI) and related information.



The history of CSIR’s relationship with the media; the vision, objectives and significant achievements were shared by the Head of Corporate Affairs from the Head Office in Accra Ms. Benedicta Nkrumah-Boateng in her presentation on the topic ‘CSIR AND THE MEDIA, Our Powerful past, our promising present, our prosperous future’.



She reiterated CSIR’s keen interest in developing stronger relations with the media with the creation of a Media Corps “Ambassadors”.

“The process has started with selected media houses in Accra and following this engagement, “Ambassadors” will be established for the Middle and Northern sectors of Ghana” she stated.



“Together, we will work to educate the public about technologies, innovations and services provided by CSIR” she added saying for instance that, Cassava -Eskamay® (pronounced “Eskamaye” in the Gonja language literally means everybody says it is high yielding, it is good. It was released in 2003 and has a rough storage root texture.



Its uses and benefits include high gari swelling abilities and it is recommended for Tuo-Zafi, gari flour and starch. (Source Manual of Agriculture Technologies produced by CSIR, MAG and MoFA).



MAG is a budgetary support program extended to Ghana by the Government of Canada. The program provides resources to support the delivery of agricultural advisory services to subsistence farmers and farmer groups in Ghana.



The ultimate outcome is a more modern, equitable and sustainable agricultural sector that contributes to food security. Details about MAG program was presented by Prof. Joe Manu-Aduening, a MAG Focal person.

Understanding the nomenclature of CSIR was presented by Mr Donald Gwira Communications Advisor CSIR/MAG. He Shared 101 acronyms commonly used by CSIR.



This should help journalists overcome the language barrier of understanding the nomenclature used by CSIR and the scientific and technological world.



He also reiterated the point about CSIR being addressed as a Center by sections of the public instead of a Council. This is a sore point for the Council because a Centre connotes a small and insignificant entity.



CSIR is made up of 13 Research Institutes, (8 of which are agriculture-based) a Head Office and over 50 Research Centers, Units and Field Stations spread across the country.



These Institutes are managed by highly skilled human resources made up of over 400 scientists/senior members and approximately a 3,000 workforce. Over the years, CSIR has chalked successes in agro-processing, value-addition, environmental management, fish farming etc.

For instance, CSIR has released not less than 14 varieties carrying different traits to fit all growing niches and preferences. CSIR maize varieties are being used in more than 15 African countries.



United Nations days that are relevant to CSIR and the Institutes were also shared. These days provide good opportunities for the media and CSIR to write about themes of mutual and global interest.



There was also an exhibition stand where the Institutes displayed their crop varieties, technologies and services offered.



