CSOs call for increased spending, budgetary support for Social Protection interventions

Some Civil Society Organisations in the country have appealed to government to increase its spending on social protection programmes to help improve livelihoods



According to key findings from the CSOs Social Protection Mirror Report 2021, the current spending for social protection is rather inadequate to sustainably finance interventions in the medium to long term.



"Inadequate budgetary allocation has been a major factor hampering smooth implementation of social protection programmes in Ghana."

"Ghana spends less 1 percent of GDP on social protection, which is far less than 2.2 of GDP Regional average for Sub-Saharan Africa."



Dr Isaac Nyarko of SEND Ghana during a presentation of the report on June 29 said increasing social protection spending for Ghana is critical to reducing vulnerability and deprivation among the poorest.



He recommended that government should target a gradual increase of social protection to 4.5 percent of GDP in 2025, in line with global benchmarks and commitments.



The report further urged government to strengthen social budget execution and ensure the timely release of funds for social protection programmes.



"The rampant delays in payment of benefits is making the public lose confidence in the effectiveness of social protection programmes aimed at addressing poverty and inequality."

It further called on the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection to fast-track the completion of the Social Protection Bill before it is submitted to Parliament for passage.



The bill, which is in its final stages of preparation is expected to improve on social protection intervention programmes currently under implementation.



