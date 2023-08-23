CTUA pushes for 20 per cent transport fare hike

File photo

The Coalition of Transport Union and Association(CTUA) has issued a warning that transport fares could rise by 20 percent if the government does not eliminate certain taxes included in the petroleum price structure.

The coalition is demanding the removal of both the sanitation and pollution levy and the energy sector levy.



These measures are aimed at alleviating the undue burden on drivers and consumers in general.



David Agboado, the National Public Relations Officer for the Concerned Drivers Association, emphasised that government has a two-week window to take appropriate action.



He explained that discussions regarding this issue began back in June 2021, and after engaging with government representatives, the conclusion was reached that the price stabilisation and recovery levy, as well as the energy sector levy, are no longer effective.



Mr Agboado further highlighted that the sanitation and pollution levy has also lost its relevance.



Despite their communication on this matter, no significant changes have been observed from the government's side.

Consequently, the coalition is asserting that unless corrective measures are implemented within the specified two-week period, a substantial 20 per cent increase in transport fares will be enforced.



Below the full statement:



COALITION OF TRANSPORT UNIONs AND ASSOCIATIONs .



TRANSPORT FARES LIKELY TO INCREASE BY 20%



The Coalition of Transport Union and Association is calling on the government to abolish some burden taxes from the petroleum price build-up to ease the uncessary pressure on drivers and consumers.



As an association, we believe by the government abolishing the Sanitation and pullution Levy, the Energy sector Levy

Engergy debt recovery Levy and the special petroleum tax which the Supreme Court in 2015 ruled that it should be takenoff,should all not have a place in the price build-up.



We will also wish to state that, the purpose of implementation and allocation of the above taxes has failed woefully and the ceased to functioning .



We trust that, taking these taxes out will create a space in the price build-up to bring prices down and will ease uncessary pressure on drivers and our stakeholders.



Below are some significant increments from last year December.



1.In December last year Car battery 13 plate was sold at 400ghc, it now 670ghc



2.Car battery 15 plate was sold at 550ghc,it now 750ghc.

3. VIP buses car tyres Rim 22.5 were sold at 2500ghc ,it now going down 3600ghc.



4.Toyota vitz rim 14/15 tyres were sold at 80ghc ,it now 200ghc home used or second hands tyres.



5.Goil engine oil was sold at 120ghc ,it now 210ghc per gallon and Brake fluid 15 now 35ghc.



6.Shocks absorbers were 180ghc now 350ghc as well as Link bar 80 now 150ghc.



7.Sprinter bus was sold at 120,000ghc now 220,000ghc, Toyota vitz was sold at 36,000ghc now 120,000ghc.



8.Sprinter tyres brand new 1000ghc now 1,700ghc, Home used tyres sprinter 360ghc now 780ghc.

9.Scion engine 3,500ghc now 13,000ghc, Electronics engine was sold at 12,000ghc now 25,0000ghc.



We are therefore giving the government two weeks to scrub these taxes out or we increase fares by 20%.



Thank you.



Long live Ghana



Long live Drivers