Press Releases

CTW goes digital with China-Africa Digital Trade Week

We are excited to announce the launch of our China-Africa Digital Trade Week starting from 29th June to 5th July this 7-day event will transpire on our virtual platform “Global Trade Week – VE”.

On June 29th, 2020, China-Africa Digital Trade Week organized by the MIE Group in partnership with the Government of China will officially launch with an opening ceremony.



In attendance will be senior Dignitaries, Stakeholders and Government Officials from China and Africa to kick off the celebrations. With more than 1000+ Exhibitors in attendance the entire exhibition will be based on the online platform "Global Trade Week" (GTW) empowered by MIE Group.



GTW will assist visitors to search in a live environment for manufacturers and products online, communicate with suppliers in real time, and book video meetings and conferences very conveniently.



China - Africa Digital Trade Week" is a unique and dedicated B2B platform that will serve your direct project needs. This seven-day exclusive showcase will also be promoting & dedicating each day to a different African Country.



The “Africa Country Promotion Day” activities will include focused economic platforms, investment conference, tourism strategy & focused topic workshops to introduce and promote the best cultural and business practices of African countries in industries such as epidemic prevention, home medical, food, agriculture, building materials, furniture, textiles and clothing and daily necessities.



This will be a one of a kind virtual event held in conjunction with two other sub platforms. 350+ visitors coming from China (Guangxi)- Africa Digital Trade Week and another 250+ from the Zhejiang Virtual Expo both launching simultaneously on the 29th of June targeting a diversified audience for key sectors of the industry.

Combined with more than 20,000 products displayed this event will cater to both African and Chinese Manufacturers, looking for export and import opportunities.



This one-week virtual event will give you the exclusive opportunity to multiply your export activities, as well as to come together and network with global companies and fellow professionals to discuss the latest market trends, cutting-edge production and processing technologies.



It’s a unique platform to gain insight on the opportunities for the sectors in the African region and for attracting your target audience.



For the opening ceremony, high-level officials from China and Africa and Vice President of MIE Group have confirmed their attendance as VIP speakers.



This event aims at consolidating the friendly relationships between China, Middle East & Africa, accelerating overseas business and promoting the cooperation between both sides in various fields.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.