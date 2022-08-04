Cabinet lifts ban on construction of LPG outlets after five years

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

A five-year ban on the construction of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations has been lifted by Cabinet at its 35th sitting held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The move comes on the back of the ongoing strike by Tanker Drivers and LPG Marketing Companies over some concerns.



In a letter dated August 3, 2022, and addressed to the Chairman of the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said:



“We are pleased to inform you that Cabinet at its 35th Sitting, held on August 3rd 2022, has granted a special dispensation to allow the completion of the construction of stranded LPG stations across the country, that were affected by the ban on the construction and operation of new LPG facilities in 2017.



“All OMCs/ LPGMCs who were affected by this directive are to resubmit their applications to the Authority.”



The LPG Marketers Association of Ghana, the Ghana LPG Operators Association of Ghana and the Tanker Drivers Association of Ghana declared an industrial strike action earlier this week.



The drivers raised concerns with the seals and tracking devices that check the integrity of the fuel in the transportation process.

They also talked about the government’s refusal to re-open some gas stations that were closed after the 2017 gas explosion and how it has affected its members hence the need to embark on the strike.



The strike which began on Monday left some consumers unable to purchase LPG for their homes and business.



Find below NPA's full statement.







