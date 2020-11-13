Cadres shocked by the sudden demise of Flt. Lt. J.J Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

Source: United Cadres Front

The leadership and entire membership of the United Cadres Front of Ghana have learnt with the greatest shock the sudden death of our Chairman, Leader, Mentor and Inspirer, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

We recall how, as young as he was at the age of 28, he led a process that has stood the test of time in terms of ending military coup d’états and establishing a multi-party democracy that has lasted almost for 30 years.



Flt. Lt. J.J. Rawlings was passionate about probity, transparency and accountability, and had zero-tolerance for social injustice – principles that he held to his chest until his last breath.



As we mourn his demise, true cadres of the processes he launched to propagate the ideals of the June 4 Uprising and the 31st December Revolution, should reflect on how to preserve such legacies, especially within the political party he founded – the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



We have suddenly been left, orphans. But we take consolation of the conviction that, CADRES MAY COME; CADRES MAY GO, BUT THE REVOLUTION HAS COME TO STAY.

We extend our condolences to the bereaved family, the National Democratic Congress, the Cadre Corps, all progressive forces and the entire nation. ALUTA CONTINUA.



Signed:



COMRADE SHINE GAVEH



Chairman: IMC of UCF of Ghana

Source: United Cadres Front